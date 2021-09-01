Asensus Surgical wins FDA clearance for additional features on Intelligent Surgical Unit
Sep. 01, 2021 8:28 AM ETAsensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) announced that the company received FDA’s 510(k) clearance for an additional set of machine vision capabilities on its Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU), which has already received the regulatory nod.
- Used with Asensus Surgical’s (ASXC) Senhance Surgical System, ISU enables Digital Laparoscopy.
- The newest features cleared by the FDA include 3D measurement, digital tagging, image enhancement, and enhanced camera control based on real-time data from bodily structures while the surgery is underway.
- “We are thrilled to have received FDA clearance for our next generation of augmented intelligence features on the ISU,” remarked CEO Anthony Fernando.
- Asensus Surgical (ASXC), previously known as TransEnterix, won the FDA clearance for its ISU in March 2020. In July, the company made the 510(k) submission seeking the FDA nod for additional features.