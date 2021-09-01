Coherus completes rolling BLA submission in U.S for toripalimab in nasopharyngeal cancer

Sep. 01, 2021 8:29 AM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS), SHJBFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF) have completed the rolling submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA for toripalimab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin for first-line treatment for patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and toripalimab monotherapy for second-line or above treatment of NPC after platinum-containing chemotherapy.
  • The submission is supported by the results from Phase 2 POLARIS-02 and Phase 3 JUPITER-02 studies.
  • The FDA recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for toripalimab in combination with chemotherapy for NPC and orphan drug designation for NPC, mucosal melanoma and soft tissue sarcoma.
  • Coherus and Junshi Bio plan to file additional toripalimab BLAs with the FDA over the next three years for multiple cancers and highly prevalent cancers.
  • Earlier in 2021 Coherus in-licensed rights to develop and commercialize toripalimab in U.S. and Canada.
