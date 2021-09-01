IHOP adds new members to executive leadership team
- IHOP restaurants, franchised by affiliates of Glendale, California-based Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), has made two appointments to its executive leadership team.
- Jacob Barden joins the team as Vice President of Development, and Michael Kaufman as Vice President of Strategy and Business Analytics, effective August 2021.
- Barden led franchise and revenue growth for Burger King most recently. In the new role, Barden will manage the IHOP Development team, overseeing the execution of comprehensive developmental strategies as the brand continues to expand its footprint in new markets.
- Kaufman previously served as a Principal at L.E.K. Consulting, responsible for leading strategy engagements, developing long-term growth strategies, and examining consumer trends for companies across the food and beverage and services industry. At IHOP, Kaufman will use analytics to generate insights and formulate strategies for the brand.
