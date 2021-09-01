Cidara Therapeutics makes key appointments

Sep. 01, 2021

Look closely and CFO with a magnifying glass , business concept image with soft focus background
Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) appoints Preetam Shah, Ph.D., MBA, as CFO and chief business officer, and Shane Ward as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
  • Prior to joining Cidara, Dr. Shah served as the executive VP, CFO and treasurer for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutic where he led the development and implementation of key financial and capital raising strategies and contributed to its corporate initiatives.
  • Mr. Ward previously served as general counsel and chief legal and strategy officer at Bellicum Pharmaceuticals discovering and developing controllable CAR-T and CAR-NK candidates.
