Cidara Therapeutics makes key appointments
Sep. 01, 2021 8:40 AM ETCDTXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) appoints Preetam Shah, Ph.D., MBA, as CFO and chief business officer, and Shane Ward as chief legal officer and corporate secretary.
- Prior to joining Cidara, Dr. Shah served as the executive VP, CFO and treasurer for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutic where he led the development and implementation of key financial and capital raising strategies and contributed to its corporate initiatives.
- Mr. Ward previously served as general counsel and chief legal and strategy officer at Bellicum Pharmaceuticals discovering and developing controllable CAR-T and CAR-NK candidates.
- Contributor writes: 'Cidara Therapeutics: Rezafungin Data Could Bring Value'