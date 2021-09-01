Johnson & Johnson wins FDA approval for long-acting schizophrenia med
Sep. 01, 2021 8:45 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced that the FDA approved its long-acting atypical antipsychotic INVEGA HAFYERA for adults with schizophrenia.
- INVEGA HAFYERA (6-month paliperidone palmitate) is the first and only twice-yearly treatment available for schizophrenia, according to the company.
- Before starting INVEGA HAFYERA, the patients should receive INVEGA SUSTENNA for at least four months and INVEGA TRINZA for at least one 3-month injection cycle, Janssen said in a press release.
- The FDA decision was based on the results of a 12-month randomized global trial involving more than 700 patients.
- Results indicated that ~93% and 95% of patients who received INVEGA HAFYERA and INVEGA TRINZA did not experience relapses at 12 months, respectively.
- In November, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced the submission of a supplemental marketing application to the FDA seeking the regulatory nod for the six-month dosing of paliperidone palmitate.