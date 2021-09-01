SOC Telemed makes leadership changes to accelerate growth
Sep. 01, 2021 8:46 AM ETTLMDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) appoints board member Chris Gallagher, MD, as CEO effective immediately, replacing John Kalix, who has stepped down from this position and resigned from the Board.
- Dr. Gallagher is founder and former CEO of Access Physicians, which was acquired by SOC Telemed earlier this year.
- He brings more than 10 years of experience as the chief executive of a telemedicine business and is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease.
