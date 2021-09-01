New travel ETF is set to launch by ALPS ETF Trust
Sep. 01, 2021 1:42 PM ETETF Series Solutions - U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), BEDZ, BJK, OOTOBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor1 Comment
- A new travel exchange traded fund is set to hit the market even as the Delta variant looms over head.
- ALPs Advisors Solution is launching the ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (JRNY), as per a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
- According to the fund's prospectus, the ETF will aim to track the S-Network Global Travel Index.
- JRNY plans to invest in four travel-related areas: Airlines and airport services; hotels, casinos, and cruise lines; booking and rental agencies; and ancillary beneficiaries.
- The ETF will trade on the NYSE and come with an expense ratio of 0.66%.
- While JRNY will cover a wide range of travel segments, it will overlap and compete with other travel-oriented exchange traded funds. Competitors will include:
- U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS), the pure-play airline industry fund. JETS was +0.26% at last check Wednesday and +2.68% YTD.
- Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO), a leveraged travel-and-leisure fund. OOTO is +0.72% on the session and -4.56% YTD.
- AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ), the hotel and travel ETF. The fund was +0.22% Wednesday afternoon and -1.26% so far this year.
- VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) which provides exposure to casinos. BJK was trading 1.15% higher as of Wednesday afternoon and +9.63% so far in 2021.
- In other travel and leisure-related news, the Delta variant has travelers hesitant about getting on flights as cases rise, hurting ETFs like JETS.