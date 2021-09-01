Hyundai U.S. retail sales down 7% in August, eco-friendly vehicles +245%
Sep. 01, 2021 9:10 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMLF)HYMOF, HYMPF, HYMPY, HYMTF, HZNDFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) reports sales in the U.S declined 4%Y/Y to 56,200 units in August.
- Retail sales fell 7% to 51,950 units.
- Hyundai total car sales increased 8%, led by Sonata +4%, Elantra +20% and Ioniq +21%, while eco-friendly vehicles rose by 245%.
- YTD sales increased 37% to 531,835 units.
- "After five months in a row of record-breaking sales, along with chip supply shortages, our inventory levels presented a challenge in August," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Importantly, consumer demand for Hyundai vehicles remains at an all-time high and we expect our inventory pipeline to improve throughout the remainder of the year. We anticipate outperforming the market for the month and continuing to grow our market share."