SmileDirectClub stock is on recovery despite YTD loss
Sep. 01, 2021 9:12 AM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)ALGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor11 Comments
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has lost over $2B of its market capitalization in the year so far. But as the graph indicates below, the stock has outperformed the broader market and its larger rival Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) over the past five days.
- On Monday, ~32.5M of SmileDirectClub (SDC) shares changed hands, more than four times the 65-day average volume. During the day, a block of 470K shares traded at $5.15 apiece at 9:50 a.m., Bloomberg reported.
- A 13G filing submitted on the same day indicated that 683 Capital Management exceeded its 5% threshold of beneficial ownership of the company stock.
- However, SmileDirectClub (SDC) remains a heavily shorted stock with more than a third of its float on loan, according to S3 Partners data.
- With a ~2.0% rise in the pre-market on Wednesday, the company looks set to continue its winning streak for the fourth consecutive day.
- Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha contributor Pinxter Analytics, with a neutral view on the stock, calls SmileDirectClub (SDC) a “one product company” and questions the strength of its balance sheet.