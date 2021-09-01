Ayr Wellness enters an agreement to buy PA Natural Medicine

  • Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) entered into a binding LoI to acquire PA Natural Medicine, LLC, an operator of three licensed retail dispensaries.
  • The transaction terms include upfront consideration of $80M, made up of $20M in stock, $25M in seller notes, and $35M in cash.
  • Also, An earn-out of up to $40M, based on 2021 EBITDA hurdles, is payable in Q1'22 and includes a maximum additional cash payment of $10M with the remainder paid in stock and notes.
  • The acquisition will expand Ayr's presence in the medical market in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
  • PA Naturals has Bloomsburg and State College locations, and Selinsgrove, PA, and operates under the retail banner "Nature's Medicine."
  • The acquisition is expected to close in Q4'21, and the Company expects to rebrand the dispensaries under the AYR Wellness banner shortly after closing.
  • The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
