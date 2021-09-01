Sify Technologies enters channel partnership with Colt Technology Services

  • Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY), India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider has announced a channel partnership with Colt Technology Services to cover the European geography.
  • The partnership introduces Sify’s collaborative practices for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the Infrastructure-as-a-Service that delivers on-premises computing power to run cloud-native and enterprise company’s IT workloads.
  • Justin Polley, Commercial Director, Sify Europe said, “This engagement combines Sify’s deep Oracle consulting experience with Colt’s European flexible networking services. The combination enables Oracle Cloud adoption at a much faster pace, to extremely high standards and at a much lower cost."
  • Mark Hollman, VP Partner Development & Success, Colt said, “Together, we can unlock and amplify our joint value to power Enterprises’ migrations to Oracle Cloud”.
