Sify Technologies enters channel partnership with Colt Technology Services
Sep. 01, 2021 9:14 AM ETSify Technologies Limited (SIFY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY), India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider has announced a channel partnership with Colt Technology Services to cover the European geography.
- The partnership introduces Sify’s collaborative practices for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, the Infrastructure-as-a-Service that delivers on-premises computing power to run cloud-native and enterprise company’s IT workloads.
- Justin Polley, Commercial Director, Sify Europe said, “This engagement combines Sify’s deep Oracle consulting experience with Colt’s European flexible networking services. The combination enables Oracle Cloud adoption at a much faster pace, to extremely high standards and at a much lower cost."
- Mark Hollman, VP Partner Development & Success, Colt said, “Together, we can unlock and amplify our joint value to power Enterprises’ migrations to Oracle Cloud”.