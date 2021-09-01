TPT Global Tech updates on JV with UM Power and Smart Village
Sep. 01, 2021 9:15 AM ETTPTWBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TPT Global Tech (OTCPK:TPTW) President and Chairman, Stephen Thomas commented on the recent 400% price increase on Stock Day podcast.
- He comments, "The Smart Village concept is that not only do you build housing, but you also build a public communication infrastructure. However, what really drives what they're doing is the education piece. Artificial Intelligence has the ability to adjust the type of content that a child is receiving from the educational program. We would be able to change the program so that the child will get the necessary, proper content to help them accelerate."
- Jolly then commented on a recent PR detailing the company's exclusive JV formation agreement with UM Power Limited to design a multi-billion dollar private industrial park. "To be able to have that type of partnership and be able to have that quality of manufacturing availability, and come back and offer that to the US government, US companies, or Latin American companies is a huge win," shared Thomas. "We expect that to be a phenomenal opportunity for TPT Global Tech in the near future."