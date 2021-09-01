Hershey sued by cookie maker for right to use logo similar to iconic teardrop shape
Sep. 01, 2021 The Hershey Company (HSY)
- The Hershey Company (HSY +0.7%) is being sued by Cookie Department, a California-based cookie maker, for the right to continue using its chocolate chip teardrop design on its packages, after Hershey threatened a trademark lawsuit because it was too similar to Hershey's iconic Kisses.
- Cookie Department sued Hershey earlier over Hershey's use of its "tough cookie" phrase and believes that the lawsuit threat by Hershey is in retaliation.
- The cookie maker has used the "conical figuration" since 2009 and claims that it is the "universally known" chocolate chip shape. The company is seeking a judge order that it has not infringed on Hershey's trademarks, which it says are "inherently weak." Hershey also holds registered marks on the shapes of different Kisses. If successful, the lawsuit could threaten Hershey's intellectual property.
- Hershey reported international organic sales growth of +69.5% in its second quarter and raised its dividend.