Ardagh announces share-for-share exchange offer to acquire all outstanding Class A common shares
Sep. 01, 2021 9:25 AM ETArdagh Group S.A. (ARD), AMBPBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ardagh (NYSE:ARD) announced its intention to launch an exchange offer early next week to acquire all of its outstanding Class A common shares (AGSA) in exchange for a portion of the shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) currently outstanding and held by AGSA.
- The Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMPSA) shares commenced trading on NYSE on Aug.5 post transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement among AGSA, AMPSA and Gores with AGSA retaining an 82% ownership interest in AMPSA.
- Post exchange offer expiry, each AGSA share validly tendered and not withdrawn will be exchanged for 2.5 AMPSA shares.
- Post the exchange offer, AGSA intends to initiate the process for delisting of the AGSA Shares from NYSE.