Twitter testing ability for users to send tips with bitcoin, sources say
Sep. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR), BTC-USDPYPL, SQBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Social media platform Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) appears to be testing the ability for content creators to send and receive tips using bitcoin (BTC-USD) on the Lightening Network, The Block reports, citing sources with knowledge on the matter.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tips are limited to the Twitter (TWTR) beta at this time and are not yet available for all beta users, according to MacRumors.
- Shares of Twitter (TWTR) rise 0.3% in premarket trading; Bitcoin ((BTC-USD -0.8%)) continues to trade sideways since the start of the week.
- Mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi recently leaked an image of what the upgrade will look like in a tweet.
- The tipping function will support custodial and non-custodial wallets; Twitter users will need a Strike account to receive tips.
- In May, Twitter introduced a way to send payments to other accounts, dubbed Tip Jar, using payment servicers like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Venmo.
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Square (NYSE:SQ) also has its own crypto team, and works on bitcoin (BTC-USD) development kits and other open-source code.
