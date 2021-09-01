Twitter testing ability for users to send tips with bitcoin, sources say

Sep. 01, 2021 9:29 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR), BTC-USDPYPL, SQBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor26 Comments

Twitter Permanently Suspends President Donald Trump"s Twitter Account
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Social media platform Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) appears to be testing the ability for content creators to send and receive tips using bitcoin (BTC-USD) on the Lightening Network, The Block reports, citing sources with knowledge on the matter.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tips are limited to the Twitter (TWTR) beta at this time and are not yet available for all beta users, according to MacRumors.
  • Shares of Twitter (TWTR) rise 0.3% in premarket trading; Bitcoin ((BTC-USD -0.8%)) continues to trade sideways since the start of the week.
  • Mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi recently leaked an image of what the upgrade will look like in a tweet.
  • The tipping function will support custodial and non-custodial wallets; Twitter users will need a Strike account to receive tips.
  • In May, Twitter introduced a way to send payments to other accounts, dubbed Tip Jar, using payment servicers like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Venmo.
  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Square (NYSE:SQ) also has its own crypto team, and works on bitcoin (BTC-USD) development kits and other open-source code.
  • In January, Dorsey's Trump ban explanation morphs into plug for bitcoin.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.