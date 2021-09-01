BTIG downgrades Talis Biomedical following CEO shakeup
Sep. 01, 2021 9:38 AM ETTalis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BTIG has downgraded Talis Biomedical Corp. (NASDAQ:TLIS) from buy to neutral after President and CEO Brian Coe stepped down earlier this week.
- The firm does not have a price target on shares.
- Analyst Mark Massaro views the selection of Kim Popovits as interim CEO as positive given her background as former CEO of Genomic Health (which was acquired by Exact Scienes).
- "However, our not knowing timelines for future product launches or the future CEO leaves us with limited visibility on the stock as well as our revenue estimates in the near-term," he writes."
- As a result of the uncertainty, Massaro is lowering revenue estimates: 2022 revenue of $65M (from $90M),
2023 revenue of $94M (from $121M), and 2024 revenue of $150M (from $225M).