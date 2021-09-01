Hightower's Stephanie Link: Strong holiday season on the way, but watch for inflation
Sep. 01, 2021
- Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist at Hightower Advisors, predicted Wednesday that retailers will see strong holiday shopping this year, though competition for seasonal workers in a tight labor market could fuel inflation.
- "I like the consumer very much," Link told CNBC, citing pent-up demand and a high savings rate as factors pointing to a busy holiday season.
- However, the Hightower investment strategist warned that the coming holiday season will only exacerbate the current labor crunch by creating an increased demand for workers.
- "The question I have is can they find these people? And they're going to have to pay up," she said.
- Link specifically pointed to news that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) planned to hire 20,000 supply-chain employees to prepare for the holiday rush. The jobs reportedly come with an average wage of $20.37 an hour.
- "What is this going to do to margins? They're going to have to raise price. The whole entire retail landscape, they're all raising price," she said.
