Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch derivative market through agreement with Nasdaq
Sep. 01, 2021 9:37 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Through a agreement with Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) intends to launch a derivatives market this year.
- It will deliver marketplace technology solutions, including matching, real-time clearing and settlement technology.
- While the ADX has recently peaked new highs and reported YTD gains of 52%, it is rapidly expanding asset classes and developing new offerings for both regional and international investors.
- The ADX One strategy, launched at 2021 start, targets to bring a broader offering of products and services to market and invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure in partnership with global market leaders; as of Aug 2021, ADX has 78 companies listed on its main and second market.
- The exchange plans to launch single stock futures and index futures in Q4 before expanding to a wider range of derivative products.
- The derivatives market will be accompanied by introducing central counterparty clearing for promoting clearing efficiency, stability and confidence in the market.