Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch derivative market through agreement with Nasdaq

Sep. 01, 2021 9:37 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Businessman touching data analytics process system with KPI financial charts, dashboard of stock and marketing on virtual interface. With United Arab Emirates flag in background.
TexBr/iStock via Getty Images

  • Through a agreement with Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) intends to launch a derivatives market this year.
  • It will deliver marketplace technology solutions, including matching, real-time clearing and settlement technology.
  • While the ADX has recently peaked new highs and reported YTD gains of 52%, it is rapidly expanding asset classes and developing new offerings for both regional and international investors.
  • The ADX One strategy, launched at 2021 start, targets to bring a broader offering of products and services to market and invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure in partnership with global market leaders; as of Aug 2021, ADX has 78 companies listed on its main and second market.
  • The exchange plans to launch single stock futures and index futures in Q4 before expanding to a wider range of derivative products.
  • The derivatives market will be accompanied by introducing central counterparty clearing for promoting clearing efficiency, stability and confidence in the market.
