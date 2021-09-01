Hudson Pacific Properties acquires Star Waggons and Zio Studio Services for $222M
- Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP +1.1%) announces separate acquisitions of Star Waggons and Zio Studio Services for a combined $222M.
- The two are industry-leading companies that provide transportation and logistics services to studio productions.
- The two companies collectively comprise a fleet of more than 1,100 luxury location trailers, specialized vehicles and other transportation assets, as well as complementary equipment for the entertainment production industry.
- The two transactions, which will be immediately accretive to 2021 and long-term financial targets and significantly expand production services.
- “Bringing Star Waggons and Zio Studio Services together under the same umbrella with our Sunset Studios business enables us to capture a greater share of production services revenue at our facilities as well as other studios and on location,” said Jeff Stotland, head of global studios.
