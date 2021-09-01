THOR Industries acquires OEM and aftermarket parts supplier, Airxcel for $750M
Sep. 01, 2021 9:53 AM ETThor Industries, Inc. (THO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- THOR Industries (THO -1.2%) acquired Wichita, Kansas-based AirX Intermediate (Airxcel), manufacturer of high-quality RV products which they sell to OEMs and consumers via aftermarket sales through dealers and retailers, for $750M.
- The purchase price, ~7.6x estimated, adj. EBITDA for CY21, was funded through a combination cash-on-hand and $625M from THOR's expanded Asset-Based Credit Facility.
- The acquisition is expected to be accretive to THOR's FY22 earnings and will enhance gross margins mainly in the aftermarket business.
- Airxcel generates annual pro forma revenue of ~$680M with 80% of revenues from OEM sales and remaining from aftermarket; ~30% of Airxcel's OEM revenues were generated from sales to subsidiaries of THOR Industries.
- The acquisition has the potential to expand Airxcel's supply chain business in North America and Europe over time to meet increased RV OEM and aftermarket demand.
- In relation to the Airxcel acquisition, THOR expanded its Asset-Based Credit Facility from $750M to $1B.