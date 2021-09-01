THOR Industries acquires OEM and aftermarket parts supplier, Airxcel for $750M

Sep. 01, 2021 9:53 AM ETThor Industries, Inc. (THO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Truck hold letter block in word OEM (Abbbreviation of Original Equipment Manufacturer) on wood background
bankrx/iStock via Getty Images

  • THOR Industries (THO -1.2%) acquired Wichita, Kansas-based AirX Intermediate (Airxcel), manufacturer of high-quality RV products which they sell to OEMs and consumers via aftermarket sales through dealers and retailers, for $750M.
  • The purchase price, ~7.6x estimated, adj. EBITDA for CY21, was funded through a combination cash-on-hand and $625M from THOR's expanded Asset-Based Credit Facility.
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive to THOR's FY22 earnings and will enhance gross margins mainly in the aftermarket business.
  • Airxcel generates annual pro forma revenue of ~$680M with 80% of revenues from OEM sales and remaining from aftermarket; ~30% of Airxcel's OEM revenues were generated from sales to subsidiaries of THOR Industries.
  • The acquisition has the potential to expand Airxcel's supply chain business in North America and Europe over time to meet increased RV OEM and aftermarket demand.
  • In relation to the Airxcel acquisition, THOR expanded its Asset-Based Credit Facility from $750M to $1B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.