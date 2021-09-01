Google appealing France's €500M fine over paying for news
- Google (GOOG +0.9%, GOOGL +0.9%) says it's appealing a €500 million fine set by France's antitrust watchdog in another regional dispute about paying news publishers.
- That penalty came with the charge that the company failed to comply with orders on how to conduct talks with the publishers.
- "We disagree with a number of legal elements, and believe that the fine is disproportionate to our efforts to reach an agreement and comply with the new law," says Google France's Sebastien Missoffe.
- Meanwhile the company was ordered in the French Competition Authority's July 13 decision to come up with proposals for how to compensate publishers within two months. Failing that deadline would mean additional fines of up to €900,000 per days.
- Google had a three-year deal with some French publishers that went into deep freeze in June as the companies awaited the antitrust decision.