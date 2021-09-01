PPL upgraded at Wells Fargo as current price reflects too much pessimism
Sep. 01, 2021 10:02 AM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- PPL Corp. (PPL +1.4%) opens higher after Wells Fargo upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $34 price target, viewing the company as "an out-of-consensus relative value play."
- Wells Fargo's Neil Kalton says the "prevailing narrative" around PPL is that the company is growth challenged and has some longer-term challenges related to the Kentucky coal exposure, and "while these concerns are fair, we simply think the current P/E multiple discount to peers is excessive, particularly in light of PPL's comparatively strong financial position."
- Kalton believes PPL's current share price "reflects a lot of pessimism such that any good news could result in a meaningful re-rating."
- Overnight, the U.K.'s competition regulator cleared National Grid's $10.9B acquisition of Western Power Distribution from PPL.