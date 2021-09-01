HiDef to tap Unity's technology platform for new mobile game
Sep. 01, 2021 10:06 AM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- HiDef, a new video game company, will use Unity Software's (U -0.7%) technology platform to develop its first title, a metaverse mobile game.
- The game will be its flagship title and feature in the Made with Unity co-marketing program. HiDef will also work with Unity’s Operate Solutions Gaming Services team in developing and operating interactive real-time 3D content for the game. HiDef aims to launch its first game on mobile in 2022.
- HiDef's Co-founder and Chief Impact Officer, David Washington, will also work with Unity’s Vice President of Social Impact, Jessica Lindl over multiple fronts on improving representation of communities in game development. Washington is set to host a session at the upcoming Unity for Humanity 2021 Summit as part of this collaboration.