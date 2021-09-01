Conn's stock jumps after three-fold eCommerce sales growth
Sep. 01, 2021 10:06 AM ETConn's, Inc. (CONN)By: SA News Team
- Conn's Inc. (CONN +8.2%) shares are trading up after the company posted a record second-quarter EPS mark of $1.22, beats by $0.51, for the quarter ended July 31, 2021.
- Same store sales increased 16.4% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 as compared to last year's quarter and increased 3.2% on a two-year basis, driven by rising Furniture and Mattress same-store sales growth of 22%. eCommerce sales increased 210.9% to a quarterly record of $17.3 million.
- "Earnings per diluted share of $2.74 for the first six months of the year are higher than any annual earnings in Conn’s 131-year history,” stated CEO Chandra Holt.
- FY Guidance Raised: Same-store sales growth is now expected to be in the mid-teens from previous guidance of high single-digits and vs consensus of 9.35% total revenue growth.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Money Investor believes that Conn's is "massively undervalued" and will move higher with upcoming catalysts.