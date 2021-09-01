Kia America sales fell 5% in August
Sep. 01, 2021 10:07 AM ETKia Motors Corporation (KIMTF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kia America (OTCPK:KIMTF) reports August sales declined 5% Y/Y to 54,009 units, followed by 34% rise in July.
- On YTD basis, the company saw sales growth of 34.8% to 502,619 units.
- "Kia continues to see record demand in 2021 with sales up 35% year-over-year, and an average of more than 62,000 sales per month, despite challenges facing the industry regarding parts availability and overall inventory," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Further proof of Kia's appeal came when the brand earned the highest number of J.D. Power Initial Quality Awards for the third straight year. Looking forward, we are confident that Kia will continue to outperform the industry in the third quarter and beyond."