Tesla hears from regulators with questions on Autopilot
Sep. 01, 2021 10:08 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor281 Comments
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent a detailed request to Tesla (TSLA +0.8%) for information on how the Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles that could be parked alongside highways, according to Associated Press.
- The 11-page letter is just a small part of the government's investigation into the automaker's automated driving system. In particular, the agency wants to know how Tesla vehicles detect a crash scene, including flashing lights, road flares, reflectorized vests worn by responders and vehicles parked on the road. Broader inquiries include how Autopilot monitors if drivers are paying attention.
- The NHTSA is probing at least 12 crashes involving a Tesla on Autopilot, with the latest being an incident in Florida in which a Tesla hit a parked Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on an interstate highway near downtown Orlando. The probe covers 765K vehicles from the 2014 through 2021 model year. Separately, the National Transportation Safety Board has recommended that NHTSA and Tesla limit Autopilot’s use to areas where it can safely operate.
- Seeking Alpha author Bill Maurer has a breakdown on some of the catalysts that Tesla investors are waiting on.