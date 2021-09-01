Workhorse falls on new short call from Fuzzy Panda Research, SEC probe report (update)
- Update 1:35pm: Updates shares, adds report of SEC investigation.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) fell 3.5% after Fuzzy Panda Research released a new short research report on the electric truck maker and a news item that the company is under and SEC investigation.
- Fuzzy Panda claimed before the DJ report was released that Workhorse is under an active SEC investigation that the short confirmed. The short seller report also alleges that there may be issues with "revenue recognition."
- Workhorse (WKHS) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
- Workhorse short interest 38% of float.
- This isn't the first time a short seller, specifically Fuzzy Panda has targeted Workhorse. In early October, Fuzzy Panda said in a short report that it had "incontrovertible" new evidence to end any speculation that Workhorse will be awarded any share of the highly-discussed USPS NGDV contract.
- Fuzzy Panda as well as noted short seller Hindenburg Research were vindicated on their short calls on Workhorse in February after the U.S. Postal Service awarded its contract for the postal service to Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE:OSK).
- Workhorse (WKHS) shares are down about 69% from their high in February before the USPS contract was awarded to Oshkosh, which sent WKHS shares tumbling.
