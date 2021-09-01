Moderna recalling some vaccine in Japan after stainless steel particle contamination (updated)
- Moderna (MRNA +3.8%) and its Japanese partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (TAK +2.1%), are recalling three batches of COVID-19 vaccine after stainless steel particles were found in some vials.
- However, the companies say the presence of those particles doesn't pose an "excessive" health risk.
- "Stainless steel is used in medical devices such as heart valves, joint replacements, metal sutures and staples," a statement from the two companies reads. "From this, it is unlikely that the medical risk will increase even if the extremely small particulate metal found in the lot is injected intramuscularly. "
- The companies say that the presence of stainless steel particles in one of the lots is likely because of the improper installation of two metal parts in the vaccination production line by ROVI Pharma, its Spanish manufacturing partner.
- Japan has suspended the use of more than 1.6M Moderna doses over suspected contamination.
- Earlier today, Japan reported another lot with apparent contamination of black particles.