Vinco Ventures sails to new high as momentum stays strong

Sep. 01, 2021 10:39 AM ETVinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Display of Stock market quotes with city scene reflect on glass
Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

  • Vinco Ventures (BBIG +16.7%) is rallying again in morning trading and carved out a new high of $11.90 earlier in the session on sky-high volume. Trading on BBIG has already been halted twice this morning due to volatility.
  • Vinco Ventures continues to me a meme favorite with the stock the most cited on the Stocktwits platform. The relative strength index on Vinco Ventures is blazing hot at +75. Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) trades with a market cap of $497M vs. the $2.7M in Q2 revenue it reported last week.
  • Earlier this week: Monster rally for Vinco Ventures as MoviePass memories fade.
