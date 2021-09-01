Vinco Ventures sails to new high as momentum stays strong
Sep. 01, 2021
- Vinco Ventures (BBIG +16.7%) is rallying again in morning trading and carved out a new high of $11.90 earlier in the session on sky-high volume. Trading on BBIG has already been halted twice this morning due to volatility.
- Vinco Ventures continues to me a meme favorite with the stock the most cited on the Stocktwits platform. The relative strength index on Vinco Ventures is blazing hot at +75. Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) trades with a market cap of $497M vs. the $2.7M in Q2 revenue it reported last week.
