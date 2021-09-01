Dycom Industries plunges after FQ2 estimates miss

Sep. 01, 2021 10:52 AM ETDycom Industries, Inc. (DY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Dycom Industries (DY -7.8%) shares have fallen after the company missed analyst estimates once again in its latest quarterly results.
  • FQ2 contract revenue fell 4.4% Y/Y to $787.6M, missing estimates by $25.48M.
  • Non-GAAP adj. net income was $18.5M, or $0.60 per common share diluted, compared with $38M, or $1.18 per common share diluted, in the prior year quarter. Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 missed estimates by $0.15.
  • Non-GAAP adj. EBITDA came at $73.8M vs. $102.7M in the prior year period.
  • Backlog:Backlog DY
  • The engineering services company repurchased 631,638 common shares during the quarter for $50M. It had 30,170,076 shares outstanding, excluding the dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock, as of July 31, 2021.
  • It ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $261.9M vs $11.77M as of January 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: For the quarter ending October 30, 2021, as compared to the quarter ended October 24, 2020, the company expects contract revenues to be in-line and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to decrease as a percentage of contract revenues.
  • Dycom Industries shares -15.10% on May 25 after it reported its FQ1 results.
