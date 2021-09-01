Value stocks look the best since Internet bubble, Jeremy Grantham's GMO writes

  • Ben Inker, co-head of the asset-allocation team at Jeremy Grantham's GMO, said in a letter to investors that the opportunity for returns in value stocks is the best since the 1990s dot-com boom.
  • "This is the most compelling opportunity we have seen for asset allocation alpha since the 1999-2000 Internet bubble," Inker wrote in a fund letter released this week.
  • He pointed to high valuations for growth stocks and the relative cheapness of value names as key pillars of his investment thesis.
  • Inker acknowledged that growth stocks had a resurgence in Q2 and into the beginning of Q3, "enough to trigger nightmares for a value manager" like himself.
  • However, the expert argued that such moves have been historically common, with growth stocks overtaking value for short periods of time even within a longer stretch of value outperformance.
  • "There were similar moves in the two greatest periods of outperformance of value in my lifetime, 1973-77 and 2000-02," he noted.
  • Inker pointed out that U.S. large-cap value outperformed growth by 114% during the bursting of the dot-com bubble in the 2000-2002 period.
  • Still, the strategist added that he didn't have issues with any particular growth stock, conceding that large gains could be made if investors choose winning growth companies.
  • "It is almost invariably the case that the greatest buy-and-hold returns will come from successful growth companies," he said.
  • But Inker warned "picking winners is hard, and the consequences of guessing wrong are generally severe."

Measuring Growth vs. Value

  • Seeking Alpha readers who want to measure the relative performance of growth vs. value can compare the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) and the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).
  • Using IWF as a stand-in for growth stocks and IWD as the tracking ETF for value, value outperformed growth for much of the first half of 2021.
  • However, a recent hot streak from growth stocks closed the gap. The two categories are now about even for the year so far:

  • Since the beginning of June, the returns in growth stocks have significantly outpaced those of value -- the "nightmare" situation for value investment managers that Inker referred to.
  • Over that three-month period, growth advanced more than 14%, while value scored little more than a 1% gain:

