Volkswagen's Dieselgate troubles continue as Ohio seeks to file lawsuit

Volkswagen Cars and SUV Dealership. VW is Among the World"s Largest Car Manufacturers VII
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY +1.3%) asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a decision by an Ohio court that would let the state continue with a lawsuit covering Volkswagen's diesel emissions scandal.
  • The German automaker claims that the federal Clean Air Act, under which Volkswagen had to pay over $20B in violation settlements and other costs, pre-empts state law-based claims and state oversight post-sale.
  • VW noted in court papers that Ohio’s claims for emissions violations and deceptive recalls "could total $350 million per day, or more than $127 billion per year, over a multi-year period."
  • Diesel-gate stems from a 2014-2017 Volkswagen scandal in which the company installed software that allowed cars to switch between a fully-compliant emissions mode and a separate normal running mode depending on if the car was being tested by regulators. In 2016, Volkswagen agreed to pay a settlement of $15.3 billion, the largest auto-related consumer class-action lawsuit in United States history.
