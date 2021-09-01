Aerojet Rocketdyne gains on report of Congressional support for Lockheed deal
- Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) rose 1.5% after a report that several members of congress support a sale to Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).
- A bipartisan group of 13 members of Congress sent a letter to the Pentagon in support of Lockheed's planned purchase of Aerojet (AJRD), according to a Reuters report, which cited the letter.
- Aerojet (AJRD) fell last week on some speculation that the company's sale to Lockheed Martin (LMT) may be challenged by antitrust regulators.
- Earlier this month comments by FTC Chief Lina Khan sent shares of Aerojet (AJRD) tumbling as traders viewed her comments potentially meaning that the FTC may want to block the Aerojet/Lockheed deal.