Carrefour shares dip after Bernard Arnault sells his stake
Sep. 01, 2021 11:24 AM ETCarrefour SA (CRERF), CRRFYBy: SA News Team
- Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of LVMH and third-richest person in the world, has sold his 5.7% stake in French multinational supermarket group Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY -1.4%).
- Arnault sold his shares for €16/share. They were bought for an average price of €47/share in 2007 through his holding company Financiere Agache. Analysts gauged that Arnault was leaving at a loss, although an anonymous source said that he had not due to dividends.
- "Over the last four years, Carrefour has achieved an outstanding recovery under the management of Alexandre Bompard," Arnault said in a statement. "After 14 years during ... we have decided to pursue the reorientation of our investments."
- The move comes after a takeover deal with Canada's Couche-Tard failed to materialize.