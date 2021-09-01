Carrefour shares dip after Bernard Arnault sells his stake

  • Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of LVMH and third-richest person in the world, has sold his 5.7% stake in French multinational supermarket group Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY -1.4%).
  • Arnault sold his shares for €16/share. They were bought for an average price of €47/share in 2007 through his holding company Financiere Agache. Analysts gauged that Arnault was leaving at a loss, although an anonymous source said that he had not due to dividends.
  • "Over the last four years, Carrefour has achieved an outstanding recovery under the management of Alexandre Bompard," Arnault said in a statement. "After 14 years during ... we have decided to pursue the reorientation of our investments."
  • The move comes after a takeover deal with Canada's Couche-Tard failed to materialize.
