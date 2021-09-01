Microsoft hosting Surface launch event September 22 amid component shortage
Sep. 01, 2021 11:34 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will host an online-only hardware launch event on September 22, where the company will likely unveil the newest versions of the Surface Duo dual-screen device and Surface laptop.
- Prior leaks have suggested the Surface Duo 2 will include a triple camera system, a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G support.
- The follow-up to the Surface Book 3 is expected to have a comprehensive redesign, switching to a 14-inch display that doesn't detach.
- The device announcements would come ahead of the Windows 11 launch on October 5.
- In the fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report in July, Microsoft reported that Surface sales fell 20% year-over-year during the quarter due in part to the global component shortages. The tech giant guided for another decline in the current quarter, up against tougher comps and the continuing supply constraints.