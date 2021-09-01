Nasdaq pushes further into record territory; S&P 500 edges up as Dow Jones dips
Sep. 01, 2021
- The stock market is putting in a mixed performance with defensive sectors in the lead and growth sectors gaining.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.7% leads the major averages, with all of the Big Six megcaps higher.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.2% isn't doing as well with cyclical stocks struggling. The Dow (DJI) -0.1% off a bit, dragged down by price moves in Home Depot and Caterpillar.
- Rates are stuck in neutral, with the 10-year Treasury yield unchanged at 1.3%.
- Overall, Wall Street sentiment is still favoring equities, with the BofA Sell Side Indicator remaining at its most bullish since the Financial Crisis but showing signs of topping.
- "The S&P was up 3% in August and 10-year Treasury rates were up, we ended up at about 1.30. So we were really impressed with resiliency,” Phil Camporeale, portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg. “It is really hard to sell equities in an environment when you have financial conditions this accommodative."
- Six out of 11 S&P sectors are higher, with Real Estate and Utilities leading. Energy is bringing up the rear.
- Economic indicators were mixed, with the August ISM manufacturing index topping forecasts, but ADP payrolls missing by a wide margin.
- Among individual movers, PVH is the top S&P gainer after a big beat-and-raise quarter.
- AbbVie is tumbling with the FDA requiring new and updated warnings on arthritis medications.