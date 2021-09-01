Organon initiated overweight at BofA citing an attractive entry with COVID-19 recovery

  • Bank of America has started its coverage on Organon (NYSE:OGN) with an overweight recommendation, pointing to a compelling entry point as the company recovers from COVID-19 impact in a market where women’s health lack competitors.
  • The price target of $43 per share implies a premium of ~26.9% to the last close.
  • The analysts led by Jason M. Gerberry details three reasons for their decision, including an assumption that the elective procedure-driven NEXPLANON sales could make a rebound as the impact of the pandemic wanes.
  • Commenting on the company’s valuation, the analysts expect the shares to rerate with validation of management’s growth outlook, offering the investors an attractive entry point.
  • With the lack of competition in women’s health, the company has an opportunity to “aggregate pipeline assets and drive operating leverage,” they added.
