Apollo takes over Yahoo from Verizon after closing deal
Sep. 01, 2021 12:11 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), VZBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Apollo Global Management (APO +1.3%) funds have closed their deal for Yahoo, the former Verizon Media (VZ -0.3%).
- Now Yahoo will operate as a stand-alone company, with Verizon retaining a 10% stake.
- It's a "new era" for Yahoo, says CEO Guru Gowrappan.
- “The close of the deal heralds an exciting time of renewed opportunity for us as a standalone entity. We anticipate that the coming months and years will bring fresh growth and innovation for Yahoo as a business and a brand, and we look forward to creating that future with our new partners," he says.
- Despite some asset reshufflings under Verizon's tenure, the new Yahoo is still the third-largest property on the Internet, with nearly 900 million monthly active users.
- The companies came to a $5 billion deal for the media business, which includes AOL assets, in May.