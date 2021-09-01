Mercedes-Benz exploring fossil fuel-free steel in partnership with SSAB

  • Daimler's Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF -0.1%) is partnering with Swedish steelmaker SSAB (OTC:SSAAF) to explore using fossil fuel-free steel in its vehicles.
  • Prototype body shells are planned to be completed next year and SSAB hopes to sell its fossil fuel-free steel at a commercial scale by 2026. SSAB uses its HYBRIT system which relies on electricity and hydrogen to transform iron into steel rather than coal. HYBRIT is a joint venture owned by SSAB and Swedish companies Vattenfall and LKAB. SSAB had previously partnered Volvo in the making of fossil fuel-free car parts.
  • Mercedes-Benz plans to be carbon dioxide-neutral for its passenger car fleet by 2039.
  • At the end of July, Daimler approved a spin-off of its truck division.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.