Mercedes-Benz exploring fossil fuel-free steel in partnership with SSAB
Sep. 01, 2021 12:25 PM ETMercedes-Benz Group AG (DDAIF), DMLRY, SSAAF, SSAAYBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Daimler's Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF -0.1%) is partnering with Swedish steelmaker SSAB (OTC:SSAAF) to explore using fossil fuel-free steel in its vehicles.
- Prototype body shells are planned to be completed next year and SSAB hopes to sell its fossil fuel-free steel at a commercial scale by 2026. SSAB uses its HYBRIT system which relies on electricity and hydrogen to transform iron into steel rather than coal. HYBRIT is a joint venture owned by SSAB and Swedish companies Vattenfall and LKAB. SSAB had previously partnered Volvo in the making of fossil fuel-free car parts.
- Mercedes-Benz plans to be carbon dioxide-neutral for its passenger car fleet by 2039.
- At the end of July, Daimler approved a spin-off of its truck division.