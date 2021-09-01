Nikola rises 5% amid expansion of dealer network via Quinn in Southern California
Sep. 01, 2021 12:29 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Nikola (NKLA +5.5%) expanded its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage by adding Quinn Company to its dealer network in the Central and Southern California regions.
- The addition of Quinn, a provider of on-highway truck service and construction equipment, will include sales and service facilities across 15 counties.
- "Given California's ambitious forward-looking goals to transition to zero-emission vehicles, our dealer development team has been highly focused on securing best-in-class dealer coverage to support customers in this highly progressive environment," said Nikola's President of Energy and Commercial Pablo Koziner.