Nikola rises 5% amid expansion of dealer network via Quinn in Southern California

Sep. 01, 2021 12:29 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Nikola (NKLA +5.5%) expanded its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage by adding Quinn Company to its dealer network in the Central and Southern California regions.
  • The addition of Quinn, a provider of on-highway truck service and construction equipment, will include sales and service facilities across 15 counties.
  • "Given California's ambitious forward-looking goals to transition to zero-emission vehicles, our dealer development team has been highly focused on securing best-in-class dealer coverage to support customers in this highly progressive environment," said Nikola's President of Energy and Commercial Pablo Koziner.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.