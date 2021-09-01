Interactive Brokers August DARTs rise 24% Y/Y but slide 8% vs July
Sep. 01, 2021 1:00 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR +0.8%) reported 2.17M in August Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs), which is 24% higher Y/Y and 8% lower M/M.
- Ending client equity of $364.6B, 53% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month.
- Ending client margin loan balances of $49.7B (+63% Y/Y, +4% M/M)
- Ending client credit balances of $84.7B, including $2.7B in insured bank deposit sweeps, 16% higher than prior year and +3% M/M.
- For August, the company reported 1.49M client accounts, +57% Y/Y and +3% M/M.