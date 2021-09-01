Southwestern raises free cash flow guidance after Indigo acquisition
Sep. 01, 2021 12:57 PM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Southwestern Energy (SWN +2.9%) pushes higher after updating its FY 2021 guidance to include the Haynesville assets acquired from Indigo Natural Resources.
- Southwestern sees FY 2021 free cash flow generation rising to $425M-$475M, which it plans to use for debt reduction to drive leverage below its 2x net debt to EBITDA target by year-end 2021.
- The company guides for Q3 production of 302B-310B cfe (18% liquids), Q4 output of 370B-380B cfe (14% liquids), and total FY 2021 production of 1.217T-1.235T cfe (18% liquids).
- In the Haynesville, Southwestern now expects to complete its full year capital spending program currently in progress, and plans to average six rigs and two completion crews, which will raise anticipated capex to $1.085B-$1.145B.
- In June, Southwestern announced its deal to buy Indigo for $2.7B.