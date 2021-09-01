Hewlett Packard Enterprise results expected to show strong corporate demand
Sep. 01, 2021 3:17 PM ETHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)DELLBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE -1.0%) is set to deliver its fiscal third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's market close, and expectations high that the company's results will show more strength from an ongoing recovery in spending by large enterprises.
- Analysts estimate the company will report a profit of 42 cents a share, on revenue of $6.93 billion for the period ending in July. During the year-ago quarter, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE -1.0%) earned 32 cents a share, on $6.8 billion in revenue.
- Wamsi Mohan, of Bank of America Securities, said he expects HPE to benefit from some of the same industry trends that Dell (DELL -0.1%) reported about the state of its commercial computer business with its recently quarterly results.
- "Dell saw strong demand across all customer segments and geographies," Mohan said, in a research note. "For HPE, we expect another strong quarter for HPC [high-performance computing] and MCS [mission critical systems] and intelligent edge [computing]."
- Sidney Ho, of Bernstein, said that evidence points to spending in the enterprise IT market continuing to improve, which should help HPE's results exceed Wall Street's expectations. "Most encouraging in our view isthat large enterprises have ticked up spending in the quarter and this trend looks to continue to improve" through the end of the year.
- HPE (HPE -1.0%) has rewarded its shareholders well this year, as the company's shares have risen 29% over the past nine months.
- Early Wednesday, HPE said it had received a $2 billion, 10-year contract to provide the National Security Agency with high-performance computing technology through its GreenLake cloud service.