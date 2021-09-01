Workhorse Group stock falls on report of SEC probe
- Workhorse Group (WKHS -3.5%) shoots lower on a Dow Jones report that SEC has opened an investigation into the electric vehicle manufacturer.
- The agency disclosed in a letter that its enforcement division has been probing Workhorse, according to The Wall Street Journal. The letter does not indicate what the investigation concerns and Workhorse has not publicly disclosed the SEC probe. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is an early investor in Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE +0.5%), another electric vehicle startup that is under SEC investigation in relation to its deal to go public and information about preorders.
- Earlier today, Fuzzy Panda Research posted a short call on WKHS.