Toro Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 01, 2021 1:57 PM ETThe Toro Company (TTC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Toro (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $954.66M (+13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.