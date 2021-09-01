The Honest Company jumps after William Blair analyst likes 'strong' consumption trends

The Honest Company Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell To Mark The Company"s IPO
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

  • The Honest Company (HNST +4.2%) shares reached their highest price today in three weeks after William Blair said that its consumption trends were "strong."
  • “Consumption growth was strong at 20.3% in the latest four-week period,” William Blair analyst Jon Andersen writes. 2-year consumption growth was almost 46%.
  • The Y/Y growth was driven by diapers (18.2%), baby wipes (15.4%), soap (11.4%), and conditioner (46.7%). Skin sales fell -0.7% Y/Y.
  • Shares dropped over 40% in mid-August after the company reported earnings and revenue marks below consensus and lower online sales.
  • The average Wall Street price target for The Honest Company is $14.06, representing 41% upside.
