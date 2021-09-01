Donaldson Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 01, 2021 1:59 PM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+32.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $769.69M (+24.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DCI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.