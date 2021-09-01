Hormel Foods FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 01, 2021 2:01 PM ETHormel Foods Corporation (HRL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.73B (+14.7% Y/Y).
- The company has reported record results in Q1 through a combination of strong foodservice sales, continued elevated demand in the retail, deli and international channels and improved supply chain performance.
- Over the last 1 year, HRL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.