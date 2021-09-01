The Cooper Companies Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Sep. 01, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.29 (+44.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $727.3M (+25.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.