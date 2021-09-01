John Wiley & Sons FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 01, 2021 2:14 PM ETJohn Wiley & Sons, Inc. (JW.A)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $468.45M (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JW.A has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.